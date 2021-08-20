TV Actor Jigyasa Singh to Reprise Her Role in Thapki Pyar Ki 2

Over the years, several daily soaps have been made but only a few have been successful in casting a long-lasting impact on the audience. There are some shows, which to date, are etched in the hearts and memories of the viewers and the credit goes to the impeccable storyline, which holds the viewer’s interest, star cast -through which the audience connects with the show -and the overall teamwork. Successful shows either continue their storyline and pass it on to the next generation or they come up with sequels. Recently, a number of shows, including Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, have come up with their sequels and are doing pretty well on TRP charts. Riding on the success of the previous edition, the sequel already has a set fan base, but it is difficult to live up to the expectations of the audience. Chances of comparison are extremely high, but it is always worth the risk.

Now, according to a SpotboyE report, TV actor Jigyasa Singh who rose to fame with her character Thapki in the popular show Thapki Pyar Kiis all set to reprise her role in its sequel. It was revealed that Jigyasa, who is currently seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has begun shooting for the second edition of Thapki Pyar Ki. A source quoted in the report stated that Jigyasa has already shot for her last day on Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and has started shooting for her new show.

After Thapki Pyar Ki, Jigyasa did not look back and went on to bag the role of Heer in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The revolutionary and one of its kind show is all set to go off the air early next month. Shakti has given flight to many careers including Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena.

