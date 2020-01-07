Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TV Actor Karan Wahi Finally Finds his Juliet in Uditi Singh, Makes Relationship Insta-Official

Karan Wahi has made his relationship with Uditi Singh Insta-official, posting several romantic photos with her.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
TV Actor Karan Wahi Finally Finds his Juliet in Uditi Singh, Makes Relationship Insta-Official
Image: Instagram

Back in August, TV actor and anchor Karan Wahi had posted a photo of himself wearing a sweatshirt that said 'Where's my Juliet?', hinting at his single status. The actor didn't have to wait for long. He broke hearts of several fans by making his relationship with London-based Uditi Singh official on Instagram recently.

The Dill Mill Gayye actor posted the first picture with Singh on November 30, 2019, while Uditi had posted a picture with Wahi in June last year. Following the first post, the 'Hate Story 4 actor has shared multiple pictures with his lady love. Although they have not said it in words, their pictures speak volumes of the love that they share.

Reportedly, the duo has been dating for several months now. Wahi, who was last seen hosting the reality show 'Dance India Dance', reportedly visits London often to meet Uditi, who is originally from Chandigarh.

View this post on Instagram

Can I buy u a Drink ? @uditisinghh

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

According to India Today, Wahi last dated model Jinita Sheth and the couple broke up about two years ago.

View this post on Instagram

When it’s U Iam K... @uditisinghh

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

Karan, who was also part of the high school based show Remix, will be next seen in an untitled web show on Hotstar. Lara Dutta is also part of the project.

Speaking about his character, Karan said, "I am sporting a very casual, yet quirky look in this one. I have done highlights for my hair and also slashed my eyebrow a little, which has given a very intriguing edge to my character. There is no specific reference point. We just brainstormed, thought of some ideas on how we could make the character look striking, yes, we even tried some test look, this one turned out to be the best. So, we went ahead with this."

