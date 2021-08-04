TV Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat Loses a Leg Due To High Diabetes

Television actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who gained popularity from the show Jodha Akbar, is going through a very bad phase in his life. The actor has lost a leg due to high diabetes.

A corn developed in his leg because of diabetes, which reached his bone marrow. As a result, in order to save his life, the doctors removed his leg. The actor also recently said that his son is suffering from a serious illness. Recently speaking to Aaj Tak the actor said that he is more concerned about his son than himself.

Lokendra’s younger son is suffering from Autism. The actor said that he himself has been suffering from diabetes for a very long time. The disease has even taken away his leg but he is more concerned about his younger son. He mentioned that he has four members in his family. His younger son is 13 years old and all his earnings were spent on his treatment. His wife too has left everything else and is only taking care of her son.

Lokendra further said that losing a leg is not bothering him much but the fact that his son’s treatment has stopped because of his illness is what is actually troubling him. He said that he feels really bad when he sees his son in this condition. The actor mentioned that his son keeps sitting in front of the TV for hours. He does not speak or understand anything. He does not even know that his father has lost a leg.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said that now the responsibilities of his family lay on his elder son’s shoulders.

The actor said that he has got support from CINTAA and a number of actors too have called him and supported him in these difficult times. Apart from the serial, Lokendra has also been a part of a number of films.

