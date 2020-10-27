TV Actor Malvi Malhotra Attacked Thrice with a Knife, Hospitalised

In a shocking incident, TV actress Malvi Malhotra was injured after a person, known to her , attacked her with a sharp knife late last night. She received three serious wounds and has been admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She is currently out of danger.

The Mumbai Police meanwhile has filed an FIR at Versova Police station. Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, DCP S. Chaitanya, Mumbai Police spokesperson said "We have filed an FIR under section 307 and section 354. Further investigation in going on and we will soon arrest the accused."

Mumbai Police sources meanwhile have said that the accused, Yogesh Kumar was known to the actor. The two had met each other over a social media platform. A personal fallout is believed to be the reason behind the attack.

Furthermore, Mumbai police sources said that yesterday night when the actress stepped out of her home, the accused, who is also a producer, arrived in his car to meet her . When she refused, he attacked her with a knife and fled away.