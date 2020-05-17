MOVIES

TV Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due to Financial Woes

TV actor Manmeet Grewal, 32, who appeared in the comedy show 'Aadat Se Majboor', committed suicide in Navi Mumbai due to monetary issues and unemployment.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 32.

Manmeet's wife found him hanging by a dupatta (scarf) in the bedroom from a ceiling fan. She tried saving him but did not get get any help from neighbours who feared the actor may have contracted the coronavirus, according to a Mid-Day report. A security guard in the building finally came forward and cut the dupatta to bring down the body. Manmeet was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The actor was facing financial crisis and was in debt. According to police sources, Manmeet did not have "money to pay Rs 8500 as rent", the Mid-Day report added. The Khargar police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident

Manmeet appeared in the comedy show Aadat Se Majboor, which ran from October 2017 to February 2018. He is survived by his wife, besides his parents, who stay in Punjab. The couple got married two years ago, according to hindustantimes.com.

