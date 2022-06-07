TV Actor Meeraa Sri To Be Part Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer much anticipated Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. A stellar star cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and others has generated tremendous excitement already. Television actor Meeraa Sri will also feature in the film.

However, it’s not clear what role Meeraa is going to play in the film. Meeraa shared a story on Instagram with Ranbir and wrote that she was waiting for the film.

Before the film, Meeraa has also been a part of other projects. Meeraa was a part of serial Choti Sarrdaarni, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and other serials. According to Meeraa, Choti Sarrdaarni is the best serial of her acting career. She conveyed this message via an Instagram story. Meeraa wrote that she enjoyed a lot working with actors like Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi.

Besides acting, Meeraa is also inclined towards spirituality. Recently, she visited the Kedarnath temple. Kedarnath temple is one of the sacred pilgrimage centres in Northern India. Meeraa enjoyed every bit of this trip and also shared a lot of pictures from there.

Meeraa shared this picture explaining the philosophy behind life. Meeraa wrote that life is a journey, not a destination.

In this photo, Meeraa writes in the caption that sky above, earth below and peace within. Meeraa’s fans showered a lot of love in the comment section. They were awestruck by the mesmerising locations and captions Meeraa chose for the picture.

In this reel, Meeraa shared a view of the heavy rains in Kedarnath. The view looks every bit beautiful. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress looks so delighted enjoying the serenity of this picturesque view.

