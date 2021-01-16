TV Actor Mohit Malik Tests COVID Positive, Says Pregnant Wife Aditi is Safe

Actor Mohit Malik has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who starred in popular TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, shared the news through a long post on his Instagram account recently. He said that despite taking the “best” and “necessary precautions”, he couldn’t avert the “inadvertent situation”. The post further stated, “Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive.”

The father-to-be also revealed that his pregnant wife, Aditi Malik, was “fortunately safe” and that they have both isolated and he has quarantined. He asked all those who were in touch with him over the past few days to take precautionary tests.

He prayed to “get over this rough tide” for him and others.

Apart from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Mohit has been seen in TV shows such as Lockdown Ki Love Story and Doli Armaano Ki. He has also taken part in a few reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

Among those who wished him recovery was his Lockdown Ki Love Story co-star Jayati Bhatia, who posted on Instagram, “...my thoughts are with u..love u beta...missing u a lot at shoot.. (sic).”

Last month, Mohit had announced that he and Addite were expecting their first child through an Instagram post.

Television actress Juhi Parmar was among the first to congratulate the couple. She posted on Instagram, “It is indeed the most awakening feeling ... congratulations sweethearts. (sic).”

The pandemic and subsequent lockdown last year hit the television industry very hard, as shootings came to a grinding halt. Many small screen actors, too, tested COVID-19 positive. Some of the popular names who were down with coronavirus included Parth Samthaan, Mohena Kumar, Shrenu Parikh, Satish Shah, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri, Purab Kohli, Additi Gupta and Sara Khan.