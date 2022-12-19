TV Actor Nanjil Vijayan Arrested On Complaint of Former Tiktoker Suriya Devi

The feud between comedian Nanjil Vijayan and former famous TikToker Surya Devi took a new turn as Nanjil was arrested on a complaint filed by Surya Devi. Nanjil Vijayan is famous for his comedy show Siricha Pochu, while Surya Devi used to make reels on TikTok. Both of them had been friends for six years but that changed recently.

Both of them had taken turns to criticise actress Vanitha’s third marriage on social media. Nanjil Vijayan used to make controversial comments about actress Vanitha’s third marriage on his YouTube channel. After him, Surya Devi also slandered Vanitha on social media. On Vanitha’s complaint, a case was registered and Surya Devi was arrested by the police.

However, after she was released on bail, Nanjil Vijayan started posting in support of Vanitha and his opinion started differing from Surya Devi’s. After this, Nanjil Vijayan posted a video on the social networking site saying that Surya Devi had sent raiders to the house where Vanitha was living.

Following this, a case was registered against Surya Devi at Valasaravakkam police station. However, Surya Devi alleged that when Nanjil suddenly reconciled with Vanitha, she visited him to enquire about why he did so and was attacked in the process. Surya Devi has said that Nanjil attacked her and another friend of her with a stick. She has also alleged that he fractured her skill.

Based on this complaint, police registered a case against Vijayan in Nanjil under five sections and asked him to appear for questioning. In spite of sending various summons, when Nanjil did not appear, he was arrested by the police.

Read all the Latest Movies News here