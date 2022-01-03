TV Actor Pooja Raibagi Gets Engaged to Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji Fame Prasad Dabke

Pooja Raibagi, who plays the role of Kalindi in the hit Marathi show Jai Jai Swami Samarth, recently got engaged and shared photos of the function on social media. The engagement happened on December 28, 2021.

Her fiance Prasad Dabke, who is also an actor, had worked in the show Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji, which aired on Star Pravah. In the show, he essayed the role of Gopinath Pant Bokil in this series. Besides, in Sindhu, he played the role of Gangadhar Ashtaputra. The loving couple is likely to get married this year. Here are the pictures that Pooja posted on Instagram.

Pooja Raibagi was born and brought up in Mumbai. While she was still struggling and trying to get good roles, she was offered a role in the web series Tandav. She played the role of a brave and honest Kirti Patil in the show. Pooja had prepared rigorously for the role and had trained for a month in horse riding, fencing, rod swinging, speaking and numerous other martial arts. While training, she had stayed in the village of Junnar to get the authentic feel for her role.

Although she plays a negative character in the show Jai Jai Swami Samarth, she has managed to attract a huge fanbase and her acting is much appreciated in the show. She has acted in numerous shows such as Kannachi Ghadi Tondavar Bot, Yanda Kadachit and Kramash Prudhe.

