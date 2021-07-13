TV Actor Ram Kapoor Adds Porsche 911 Carrera S to His Luxe Wheels Collection

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor is fond of collecting mean machines. Recently, the star has added another car to his jaw-dropping collection. Kapoor bought a Porsche 911 Carrera S which has been assembled in Mumbai. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor brought home his expensive two-door car in the Gentian blue Metallic paint scheme, which is eye-catching. The luxury sports car, when launched in Indian back in 2019, was reportedly priced at Rs. 1.84 crore.

Kapoor did not share any pictures of his brand new car on social media. Luckily, Porsche India shared photos of the actor receiving the car. Shared on the official Instagram handle of Porsche India, the images featured Kapoor posing with his Porsche 911 Carrera S.

In the caption, the company informed that the brand new 911 Carrera S was delivered to Kapoor by Porsche Centre Mumbai. The post further read, “Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come.”

Along with fancy cars, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor has a passion for driving bikes too. Kapoor owns a Harley Davidson and loves to take a ride on it.

Well, earlier this year, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor had also added multi-crore luxe wheels to their car fleet. Kartik has spent Rs 4.5 crore to bring home a sleek back Lamborghini. Since then, multiple times, he has been spotted with his brand-new car in the city.

A few days before Kartik brought the black lady home, Anil had purchased a black Mercedes Benz GLS. Currently, the car retails at about Rs 1 crore in the Indian market. The luxe ride was purchased as a gift for Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor. Arjun had also added a Land Rover Defender to his garage.

The Land Rover Defender’s models come at an on-road Mumbai price of Rs. 1.13 crore to Rs. 1.21. However, it is not clear which model Arjun has purchased.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here