TV Actor Sanket Pathak to Make a Comeback With This Marathi Show

Actor Sanket Pathak is all set to make his comeback to the Marathi serial with the Lagnachi Bedi, which will start airing on the Star Pravah from January 31. The show is a Marathi remake of the popular Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kissike Pyar Mein. The makers of the Marathi show have released the teaser, featuring Sayali Deodhar, Revati Lele, Sanket Pathak, and others.

Sanket was last seen in the serial Duheri, which went off the air in 2018. He was playing the character of Dushyant in the show. Now, he is making a comeback to Marathi TV after two years with Lagnachi Bedi. In the upcoming show, he will be portraying the character of Raghav Ratnaparkhi, an IPS officer who loves the country with all his heart and does not think twice to risk his life to eradicate crime.

A promo released by the channel showed Sanket in the role of a police officer marrying Sayali despite having a love affair. Revati Lele will play Sanket’s girlfriend.

Commenting on his role in Lagnachi Bedi, Sanket said, “Raghav Ratnaparkhi is a very honest and courageous IPS officer. I look forward to playing this character. I am happy that the new year has started with a good project.”

“I am learning new things as an actor while playing this character. I am sure the audience will love this new character and the new series,” he added.

In 2015, the original Hindi serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein was aired on Star Plus. The show revolved around a love triangle and it became one of the most loved TV series. Now, TV fans are eager to witness this new story after seven years.

