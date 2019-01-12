English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV Actor Sara Khan on People Trolling Her over Lip Surgery: I'm Loving It and Laughing at It
Sara Khan says she is used to getting trolled and loves the way her lips look now.
Sara Khan before and after using lip fillers. (Images: Instagram/Sara Khan)
Sara Khan, best known for her debut show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she is working on a music video based on the serial, but netizens could not see anything beyond her lips.
In the selfie, Sara looked remarkably different with enhanced lips. She shared her photo with the caption, “Something exciting for the (Sapna Babul ka) bidaai lovers as it’s my turn to return the love I got. Recreating bidaai’s Track for u all, dedicated to all the bride to be ,as this season I see a lot of marriages taking place ❤ Super fun Track is on its way for u all with.”
However, all her 1.3 million followers could discuss were her lips. One commented, “Just shocked at how plastic u’ve become over the last few years!”
Another wrote, “ lip job gone horribly wrong lolol.”
Yet another commented, “I thought a butterfly bit your lips.”
Reacting to the trolls, Sara told Bollywood Life, "I'm loving it and laughing at it. The haters can go to any extent to get the attention and I'm used to trolling.
“There is news that my lip surgery has gone wrong. My lip surgery has got completely amazingly done. And I'm loving it so much."
Revealing that she has not gone under the knife but has used fillers, she added, "I've used lip fillers actually. It is not a lip surgery. So, the people who are saying it’s lip surgery, are wrong. It’s a lip filler. There's a difference.
“From my debut show till now, I have only done one thing which is to my lips and that too just now. Apart from that, I have groomed myself. But there's been no surgery."
