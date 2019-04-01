TV Actor Shaheer Sheikh Publicly Apologises to Ex-Girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting

Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen in the lead role in TV show Daastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, has a sizeable fan following in Indonesia too. He has done many projects in Indonesia and has been a known face in the country for some years.He is currently in Indonesia for a new project where he decided to do something unexpected. At an event, he publicly apologised to his ex-girlfriend who Ayu Ting Ting. They have done many shows together in the past.Sheikh took to Instagram and wrote, “I guess to have a clear heart we need to accept, forgive and be forgiven. Thank you for forgiving me and gifting me closure. Thank you. @ayutingting92.”He also posted a beautiful picture along with his apology. Ting Ting also said that she has already forgiven Sheikh.Sheikh came to the limelight after his much-appreciated performance in Star Plus’ TV show Mahabharat in which he played the character of Arjun. The show got a good opening TRP wise and later became one of the most watched shows on the Indian small screen.