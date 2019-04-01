LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TV Actor Shaheer Sheikh Publicly Apologises to Ex-Girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting

He also posted a beautiful picture along with his apology. Ting Ting also said that she has already forgiven Sheikh.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TV Actor Shaheer Sheikh Publicly Apologises to Ex-Girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting
Image posted by Shaheer Sheikh on Instagram.
Loading...
Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen in the lead role in TV show Daastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, has a sizeable fan following in Indonesia too. He has done many projects in Indonesia and has been a known face in the country for some years.

He is currently in Indonesia for a new project where he decided to do something unexpected. At an event, he publicly apologised to his ex-girlfriend who Ayu Ting Ting. They have done many shows together in the past.

Sheikh took to Instagram and wrote, “I guess to have a clear heart we need to accept, forgive and be forgiven. Thank you for forgiving me and gifting me closure. Thank you. @ayutingting92.”



He also posted a beautiful picture along with his apology. Ting Ting also said that she has already forgiven Sheikh.



Sheikh came to the limelight after his much-appreciated performance in Star Plus’ TV show Mahabharat in which he played the character of Arjun. The show got a good opening TRP wise and later became one of the most watched shows on the Indian small screen.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram