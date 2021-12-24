TV Actor Shaheer Sheikh's Next is a Rajan Shahi Show

If you, like countless others, love Shaheer Sheikh, it will come as pleasant news to you that the actor has been roped in by the makers of the aforementioned show for a new one. Shaheer and Rajan Shahi are all set to collaborate again on a show, as per a report.

Talking to ETimes, Shaheer said that although he was intending for a short sabbatical from work, the concept of the show appealed too much to him to give up on the offer. He said that having had an amazing working experience with Rajan while filming Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, he had to consider the offer. He called the show Rajan’s passion project and said that the message Rajan wanted to impart through the show resonated with him.

On the personal front, Shaheer is busy enjoying fatherhood after a baby girl was born to him this September. He named her Anaya. Talking about how being a parent changed his life, he said, “Life has changed quite a bit but in a good way. When my daughter looks at me and smiles, it leaves me teary-eyed. That happens every single time! The feeling is indescribable…it’s crazy.”

Shaheer also added that although he had planned on certain ways to raise his kids ever since his own childhood, he believes that every person chooses his or her own path. He said he intends to give his daughter the space and the liberty to be able to have a choice and do whatever she wants to.

Shaheer Sheikh had made his television debut in Kya Mast Hai Life back in 2009. He received nationwide appreciation for his performance as the third Pandava prince Arjun in Mahabharat which aired from 2013 to 2014. In October last year, he married Ruchikaa Kapoor after dating for almost two years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.