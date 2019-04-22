Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TV Actor Sharad Malhotra Ties the Knot With Ripci Bhatia in Mumbai, See Pics

TV actor Sharad Malhotra, who is well-known for his role on TV show 'Banu Mai Teri Dulhan', tied the knot with Delhi-based fashion designer Ripci Bhatia on April 20 in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
TV Actor Sharad Malhotra Ties the Knot With Ripci Bhatia in Mumbai, See Pics
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
TV actor Sharad Malhotra, who is well-known for his roles in TV shows like Banu Mai Teri Dulhan, tied the knot with Delhi-based fashion designer Ripci Bhatia in an Anand-Karaj ceremony on April 20 in Mumbai. Their Anand-Karaj ceremony in a Mumbai Gurudwara was followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony.

Sharad and Ripci chose pink for their Punjabi wedding. While the actor had all eyes set on him with white sherwani combined with pink pagdi, Ripci stunned in her gorgeous pink colour lehenga.

For their Hindu wedding ceremony, Sharad donned a golden sherwani along with a colour-coordinated pagdi, while Ripci looked simple yet elegant in her red lehenga embellished with golden work.

Sharad and Ripci are expected to host a reception for their friends in Mumbai soon.

The couple also hosted sangeet and haldi ceremony before their wedding. Sharad's friends from the television world, including Vivian D’sena and Adaa Khan, were also seen in attendance at the couple’s sangeet ceremony.

The pre-wedding rituals for Sharad and Ripci's marriage began on April 18.

The two got engaged in February this year. Interestingly, Sharad, who earlier confessed to be marriage-phobic, first bonded with Ripci over their fear of marriage.

Sharad was previously in relationship with Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is now married to Vivek Dahiya. Sharad and Divyanka separated after a long-term relationship of seven years.
