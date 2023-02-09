Shoaib Ibrahim is a popular face of the Hindi television industry. He came into the limelight after appearing in Colors TV’s popular show Sasural Simar Ka. His character Prem Bhardwaj received immense love from the viewers. Apart from his acting skills, Shoaib is also a fitness enthusiast. He follows a hardcore workout regime and his Instagram account is the proof. Recently, the actor shared a photo of his before and after body in the last four months. The photos show how he transformed himself with entire dedication and hard work within four months.

Along with the photo, Shoaib also penned a long note expressing his journey of having put on weight and now flaunting his six-pack abs. Sharing the photo the actor wrote, “The first pic is me 4 months before when I decided now its time to get tough on myself again. And the second one is just now where my 4 maheene ka hard work is showing!!!"

He added, “Seeing myself totally out of shape was Depressing but still, kabhi kabhi waqt aata hai ki aap nahi push kar paate khud ko… However thats, not the end… give yourself time and believe in your hard work that’s what I did!! And here I am back on the right track. It’s so satisfying to see myself with my abs after so long. Lekin haan abhi mehnat baaki hai.” See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Seeing the post his fans got very excited. One of the users commented, “What you said you mean that. You are a true inspiration for all out there your dedication and hard work.” Another one commented, “Wow looking so handsome." Many showered fire emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Shoaib is currently seen in the lead role in the TV show Ajooni broadcasted on Star Bharat. Apart from this, Shoaib was recently in the news after his wife and actress, Dipika Kakar announced her pregnancy. Dipika and Shoaib together make one of the most adorable couples in the Hindi television industry. The duo fell in love with each other during the popular show Sasural Simar Ka. Later, the lovebirds tied the nuptial knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal.

