TV Actors Anshul Pandey and Priyanka Udhwani Star in New Song Tumse Mila

Popular TV and real-life couple Anshul Pandey and Priyanka Udhwani, who won hearts in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have paired up again for a new romantic track Tumse Mila. Sung by new singer Ayush Sharma, this love ballad shows the fan-favourite chemistry of the two actors. Entrepreneurs Siddiqui Subhani and Sagar Bisht, along with Zee Music have collaborated to produce the track.

In the music video, Anshul stars as a tenant in a new apartment complex and Priyanka plays the role of a mysterious girl he falls for at first sight. The music video has also has a supernatural plot twist in the end. Even though the music video does not create any impact and takes a turn for the bizzare, the actors' easy chemistry can be seen on screen.

The couple who have been dating since 2015 often appear in each other's social media. Anshul had first made his relationship with Priyanka official in a 2017 interview with Times of India. "We fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I realised it within no time that I had fallen for Priyanka. There's never a dull moment with her. She keeps my life lively and happening, that is one thing that makes me fall in love with her all over again," he had said. The couple is currently spending their Coronavirus lockdown together.

