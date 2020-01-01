Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

TV Actors Jasmin Bhasin, Meera Deosthale and Avinesh Rekhi Gear Up for New Year

TV actors Jasmin Bhasin and Meera Deosthale are looking forward to new beginnings in 2020.

IANS

Updated:January 1, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
TV Actors Jasmin Bhasin, Meera Deosthale and Avinesh Rekhi Gear Up for New Year
credits - Meera Deosthale instagram

TV actors Jasmin Bhasin and Meera Deosthale are looking forward to new beginnings in 2020.

"I don't have big plans for the new year this time as I will be shooting for Naagin. But after pack up, I plan to go out for dinner with my close friends. I have always believed that there are far better things ahead than what we leave behind and I would like to tell the same to my fans," said Jasmin.

Vidya actress Meera finds the magic of new beginnings always special. "I have believed in celebrating it with much enthusiasm. Resolution is always the buzz word during new year but I feel that one should not wait to fulfill his or her goals. The other most exciting part about the new year is food and I love it when my mother bakes lip-smacking cakes. Every year, I buy a new diary on 31st for the next year, keep a note of all the new experiences that I can reflect upon by the end of the year," she added.

Avinesh Rekhi, who plays Sarbajeet Gill in Choti Sarrdaarni, said, "My family will be visiting, and we plan to spend the new year together. We will be welcoming 2020 by visiting Gurudwara and seeking blessings. While a lot of good things happened this year, there has also been a lot of chaos recently. I hope that as we step into the new year, we put an end to all social atrocities and may love and togetherness prevail."

Vidya actor Namish Taneja considers each day a new beginning, "A chance to do something new. I wish to work much harder than the previous year so that I can make a mark for myself with all the learnings that I have gained. To ring in new year, I will be spending time with my family and friends and make the most of this special day".

