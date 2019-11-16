TV Actress Accuses Jr Artist of Rape, Sidharth-Devoleena's Fight Take Romantic Turn in Bigg Boss 13

A television actress, who has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye, has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room. She has further alleged that she subsequently got pregnant. The junior artiste hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, and is missing as of now.

Bigg Boss 13 has got some loudmouths. Constant nagging, arguments and fights are a common thing here. But Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla have found new ways to keep their scuffle going. Thir fights have taken a romantic turn as both of them have some sugar-coated taunts for each other.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a rather unique way—by seeking blessing from the almighty. Deepika and Ranveer visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh and later went to Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. In the video, a fan can be heard saying ‘I love you’ to Deepika first who acknowledged with a smile. The fan next went on to say ‘I love you Bhaiyya’, addressed to Ranveer and that is when Deepika came up with a hilarious reply.

War, a high-octane, action-packed film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was undoubtedly one of the highest grosser of 2019. The actors, both known for their dancing style, not just impressed critics but also garnered praises from the audiences. The entire team of War deserves praise for the blockbuster hit. Actress Taapsee Pannu too claims that she deserves to be thanked for the success of War.

TamilRockers has leaked Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, within hours of its release. Milap Zaveri’s directorial, which opened to mixed reviews is now feared to be affected at the box office.

