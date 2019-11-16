TV Actress Accuses Jr Artist of Rape, Sidharth-Devoleena's Fight Take Romantic Turn in Bigg Boss 13
A TV actress who has worked in shows like Nach Baliye and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki has accused a junior artist of raping her in a hotel room. Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fights on Bigg Boss 13 have taken a romantic turn as both of them have some sugar-coated taunts for each other.
A TV actress who has worked in shows like Nach Baliye and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki has accused a junior artist of raping her in a hotel room. Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fights on Bigg Boss 13 have taken a romantic turn as both of them have some sugar-coated taunts for each other.
A television actress, who has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye, has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room. She has further alleged that she subsequently got pregnant. The junior artiste hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, and is missing as of now.
Read: TV Actress Says Junior Artiste Raped Her, Left Her Pregnant
Bigg Boss 13 has got some loudmouths. Constant nagging, arguments and fights are a common thing here. But Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla have found new ways to keep their scuffle going. Thir fights have taken a romantic turn as both of them have some sugar-coated taunts for each other.
Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 46 Written Updates: Sidharth-Devoleena's Fight Takes Romantic Turn
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a rather unique way—by seeking blessing from the almighty. Deepika and Ranveer visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh and later went to Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. In the video, a fan can be heard saying ‘I love you’ to Deepika first who acknowledged with a smile. The fan next went on to say ‘I love you Bhaiyya’, addressed to Ranveer and that is when Deepika came up with a hilarious reply.
Read: Deepika Padukone’s Witty Response to Fan Saying ‘I love you’ to Ranveer Singh Goes Viral
War, a high-octane, action-packed film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was undoubtedly one of the highest grosser of 2019. The actors, both known for their dancing style, not just impressed critics but also garnered praises from the audiences. The entire team of War deserves praise for the blockbuster hit. Actress Taapsee Pannu too claims that she deserves to be thanked for the success of War.
Read: On KBC, Taapsee Pannu Reveals Her Contribution to the Success of Hrithik-Tiger's War
TamilRockers has leaked Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, within hours of its release. Milap Zaveri’s directorial, which opened to mixed reviews is now feared to be affected at the box office.
Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Marjaavaan Leaked Online by TamilRockers Hours After Release
Also Read: Marjaavaan Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Film is a Checklist of Hindi Film Clichés
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Hindustani Bhau Lock Horns During Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Task
- Heartbreaking Video of Man Feeding Water to Burnt Koala is Symbol of Australia's Bushfire Crisis
- WhatsApp Getting New Facebook Branding; But Still no Dark Mode For The Rest of us
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Doungel Scores in Injury Time to Help India Draw With Afghanistan
- Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar