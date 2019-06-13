Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aditi Sharma Back as Mauli In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2

Aditi Sharma is back on the second season of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, as a guiding light to the lead characters during testing times in their lives.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Aditi Sharma Back as Mauli In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2
Image: Instagram
Actress Aditi Sharma is happy to join the second season of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and says the audience will see her at all the important junctures in the show. The first season, which featured the actress along with Shakti Arora and Drashti Dhami, aired on Colors TV. It was shifted to VOOT after the immense popularity it garnered there.

The second season, starring Tejasswi Prakash, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani, has received an extension. And Aditi will also be back as Mauli. "My role is going to be very interesting and the audience will see me at all the important junctures in the show. Mauli will be like a guiding light to Mishti and others during testing times in their lives," Aditi said in a statement.

"Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has always been very special to me and it feels great to be back on the sets. The second season of the show is doing very well and the leads of the show Tejasswi, Aneri, Kunal and Jayaji are doing a fabulous job. I am certain that I am going to have a wonderful experience and I would like to thank our production house and VOOT for bringing such compelling stories to the viewers," she added.

Aditi, who has starred in films like Ladies Vs Ricky Behl, had shared a video and wrote a lengthy post when the first season went off air in February. She wrote, "Like all good things come to an end. This one is no exception. #silsilabadalterishtonka has been a beautiful memorable journey. #Mauli will always be very dear to me just like #Ganga. Feel grateful to play such amazing n inspiring characters." Aditi had made her television debut with &TV's Gangaa.

