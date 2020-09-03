TV Actress Akanksha Puri Quitting Role of Mata Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha: Report

Actress Akanksha Puri is reportedly quitting the show Vighnaharta Ganesha after completing 700 episodes and giving nearly three years to it. She had made her television debut with the show and won hearts with her performance.

Sources say that Akanksha, who is rumoured to have been approached for Bigg Boss 14 this year, is leaving Vighnaharta Ganesha for reasons which are yet to be known, reported Pinkvilla. A source claimed that Akanksha has given a notice period and will soon be dropping out from the show.

She was playing one of the leads, the role of Mata Parvati. The actress is reportedly prepping for an upcoming project.

Akanksha had been in the limelight for her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who she broke up with during his stay inside the house. She spent most of last year sparring with Paras, and has said that she is in a happier space today, and wishes to remain drama-free. In a chat with Times of India, she talked about how she has moved on from the broken relationship, has learnt to love and prioritise herself during lockdown.

The actress recently caught the attention of her fans because of an Instagram story. The actress had shared a cosy picture with singer Mika Singh and wished 'good night' to everyone. The photo left fans are wondering if the two were seeing each other or they might just have collaborated for a new project.

