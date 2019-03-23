TV Actress Chahatt Khanna Attacked and Harassed by 14 Drunken Men on Holi

TV actress Chahatt Khanna who's known for working in shows like Bade Ache Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai opened up about being attacked and harassed by 14 drunken men on the eve of Holi. The actress revealed on Thursday evening she was travelling with her kids and staff when 14 drunken goons surrounded her car attacking her driver and harassed her family."14 men in all, surrounded my car. They recognised me and aggravated their aggression. They started banging the door, abusing us no end. Soon, 25-50 people had gathered a few metres away from this hooliganism. My driver got sh** scared. I saw few Muslim uncles coming forward and telling me to go away from there ASAP and they were braving it out in front of those hooligans. But my driver had started shi**ing bricks by now, He just froze, he couldn't dodge and veer the car forward," SpotboyE quoted the actress as saying.Calling the attack ferocious she continued, "They forced my driver to get down somehow and started beating him up. The next thing I knew was that the back glass of my car had also been smashed. Soon, they were on the bonnet of my car and even on the roof, dancing and singing."The 14 men also chased her car and started banging the doors once they caught of the car again. "At this point, it was great to see that the Muslim uncles had also followed us. This time though the miscreants had surrounded equally strongly- and I told my driver to yet take it ahead, even if it amounts to the car hitting one of them," she added."They were all sloshed with bhaang. I knew they were not going to stop. I dialled 100 and decided to get down and confront them. Worse still, 4 of them started getting physical with me. I decided to call the local MLA, but at this very juncture, the cops arrived. Had they come 5 minutes later, I don't know if I would have been alive," said Chahatt.Lauding the police and the government for their quick action. She said, "I was asked if I was interested in filing an official complaint, but I just wanted my kids to reach home safely and so I chose to go home instead. I don't think they will forget this incident throughout their lives."