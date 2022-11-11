TV Actress Chahatt Khanna Opens Up About Her Painful Divorces

Chahatt Khanna is one of those television actresses who can pull off any character with a lot of ease. The diva catapulted to fame with her role as Ayesha Sharma in the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Chahatt is at the pinnacle of her career in the entertainment industry currently, but she had to face immense hardships in her personal life. She had to go through a divorce twice, once with Bharat Narsinghani and the other with Farhan Mirza.

The Date Trap actress was severely trolled for these separations. She is also a single mother to daughters Zohar and Amaira. She talked about these roadblocks in her personal life in an interview with popular radio host, Siddharth Kannan.

Siddharth asked Chahatt whether her decision of immediately marrying Bharat in 2006 was taken in haste. He asked this question because the actress took the marital vows just after the release of her first movie. The Thank You actress replied in the affirmative and said that she did decide in a haste. She also expressed regrets over this decision. She shared, “Jaldbaazin ki cheezein hamesha galat hoti hain”

The host then asked Chahatt what exactly went wrong in the first marriage, which prompted her to decide on divorce. The Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress didn’t wish to recall the bitter memories and said that she has moved on from that troublesome phase.

However, she pointed out that there are a lot of factors which forced her to walk away from her first marriage. The diva also reminisced how it was an extremely difficult time for her because she was in her 20s. The Aai actress said that she was misjudged by a lot of people as well. Still, she could overcome that phase with the tremendous support of her mother.

However, Chahatt took more time to get over the painful phase of the second divorce from Farhan. The trouble escalated because she had to take care of two kids as well. Even after facing these devastating tragedies, Chahatt said that she does not want to be dependent on someone and will heal on her own.

