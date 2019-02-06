LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
TV Actress Commits Suicide in Hyderabad, Found Hanging from Her Room’s Ceiling Fan

Hailing from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Jhansi acted in several TV shows, including MAA TV’s Pavitra Bandham.

IANS

Updated:February 6, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Representative image.
Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi committed suicide at her house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

Jhansi, 21, was found hanging in her flat in an apartment building in Sri Nagar Colony. 

According to the police, the actress was alone in the flat. Her brother Durga Prasad alerted the neighbours when she did not respond to door knock. They broke open the door and found her hanging from ceiling fan.

Her body was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and a case was registered in Punjagutta police station.

Hailing from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Jhansi acted in several TV shows, including Pavitra Bandham on MAA TV. She was running a beauty parlour in Ameerpet area for the last few months. She used to live in Hyderabad with her mother and brother.

According to Jhansi's relatives, she was in love with a youth, said to be a distant relative. She was reportedly in depression since the last few days. They suspect that failure in love could have led to the suicide.

Jhansi's mobile phone has been seized and police is examining the call data and chat records.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

