English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

TV Actress Debina Bonnerjee Goes on a Cleaning Spree During Self-quarantine

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Debina Bonnerjee has been sharing regular updates on Instagram of the activities that has kept her occupied at home during coronavirus self-quarantine.

Share this:

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee has been doing her bit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Debina, who is practising self-quarantine just like every responsible citizen, has found interesting ways to evade the boredom of being stuck inside the house.

She shared a sneak peek showing how she is utilising her time to clean and organise her shoe rack. The Aladdin actress posted images of the process, where she can be sorting her sandals and shoes.

"Self-quarantined. And I have so much to do. I organised, cleansed my shoes Mission 1 accomplished. What are you doing??" she captioned it.

Recently, she uploaded her workout regime at home during the quarantine phase. Debina's caption reads, “Happy and contended. This too shall pass. But grab this moment do something useful. Home bound. With family.”

In her earlier post, Debina uploaded a photo of herself and her pet clad in a safety mask. She urged her followers to be safe and mentioned to not forget taking care of animals during this difficult phase.

“If mommy will, I will too! We all know doggos can't get the virus and thank God for that but my helper made it for us and it's the thought that counts,” reads her caption.

In India, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has risen more than 200 and has claimed 5 lives so far. Following the rapid rise of positive Coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a curfew for the whole nation on March 22 for 14 hours. He has requested citizens to stay indoors and abide by the instructions in public interest.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story