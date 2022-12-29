TV Actress Dipika Chikhlia Trolled, Age-Shamed For Sharing Dance Reel

Actress Dipika Chikhlia rose to cinematic prominence after essaying the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which used to be aired on Doordarshan. Dipika’s exemplary performance was lauded by the audience. But this role created a certain image of her in the audience’s minds. As they are used to watching Dipika in the role of Sita, they cannot bear the thought of her living a modern life. Owing to this, the Bala actress faced trolling recently for a dance reel she shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Dipika can be seen dancing to the remix version of the song O Meri Bahon Se Nikal Ke from the film Teesri Manzil. Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi have provided their vocals to this number. Vishakha Mahore from the album Retro Cool Volume 3 rendered the remixed version.

The Agnipankh actress wrote in the caption, “Life is a song … sing it live it dance to it”. A social media user questioned why Dipika is spoiling her image by sharing these kinds of reels, being an elderly person. Another user asked her to value the respect she earned as Sita Maa and learn something from actor Arun Govil. Arun had essayed the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand’s Ramayan.

Another user came to her rescue and wrote that it is Dipika’s choice what she wishes to do for her happiness. The user wrote that if people are so frustrated at what she is doing, they should unfollow her on Instagram. The user ended his comment by writing that Dipika is not bound to follow the whims and wishes of people.

Dipika also became the centre of attention recently after she was invited as the Guest of Honour at the 7th Dehradun International Film Festival 2022. This festival was held on November 12, 13 and 14th November at Tula’s Institute, Dehradun. Many feature films, short films, fiction, non-fiction and documentary movies were shown at this festival. The actress’ fans were extremely happy with this milestone achieved by her.

