TV Actress Divya Bhatnagar Loses Battle to Coronavirus

Actress Divya Bhatnagar, most famous for her roles in shows Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, has died after battling coronavirus in a hospital. Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to social media to share condolences for their dear friend.

Divya's condition was critical and her oxygen levels were revealed to have had dropped significantly while she battled Covid-19 . She was even put on ventilator and her mother had shared that she was battling for her life. In fact, some of her co-stars and the production house of Tera Yaar Hoon Main had also stepped in to help Divya financially during this difficult time. But, sadly she left for the heavenly abode.

Earlier, there were reports that Divya was also abandoned by her husband Gagan during her ailment, whom she had married without informing her family in December 2019. However, Gagan had refuted Divya's family claims that he has left her and was absconding.

Divya's other works include shows like Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.