1-min read

TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Kapil Sharma Slammed for 'Derogatory Jibes' at Archana

Television actress Gehana Vasisth was admitted to hospital after being on a long working shift, netizens have objected to Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh on his comedy show. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Kapil Sharma Slammed for 'Derogatory Jibes' at Archana
Television actress Gehana Vasisth was admitted to hospital after being on a long working shift, netizens have objected to Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh on his comedy show. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.

Television actress and model Gehana Vasisth has suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital after being on a long working shift without taking proper nutrition, doctor said. Gehana, who was admitted to hospital on Thursday, is "extremely critical" as per hospital sources and has been put on ventilator and other life-saving equipment.

Read: TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Extremely Critical, Hospitalised After Long Shift Without Proper Nutrition

The Kapil Sharma Show may be doing well on the TRP charts, but it seems its content in a recent episode haven't gone down well with netizens. They have objected to show's host Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as a judge earlier this year.

Read: Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed for His 'Constant Derogatory Jibes' at Archana Puran Singh on His Show

Frozen 2 tries to grow beyond a traditional Disney film. There's no prince, no evil monster and definitely no damsel in distress. Seven years after Frozen, Disney's freshly brewed Frozen 2 has gotten more mature from its first installment.

Read: Frozen 2 Movie Review: Elsa and Anna's Tribe is Worth Melting For

Model Hailey Rhode Bieber is celebrating her birthday on November 22. Hailey joined the fashion industry at the age of 17 and soon earned a name for herself with her fashion sense and confidence. She also racked up an impressive social media follower, with over 23 million followers now. She has been named in several tabloids because of her work, and most importantly, because of her relationship with singer and now husband, Justin Bieber.

Read: As Hailey Bieber Turns 23, Take a Look at Some of Her Adorable Posts with Husband Justin Bieber

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been making headlines for their ugly tussle inside the house. However, a new clip of the duo talking has surfaced online, which show them plotting to stage the fight.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: New Video Suggests Siddharth Shukla Persuade Asim To Stage Fight With Him

