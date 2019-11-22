TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Kapil Sharma Slammed for 'Derogatory Jibes' at Archana
Television actress Gehana Vasisth was admitted to hospital after being on a long working shift, netizens have objected to Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh on his comedy show. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.
Television actress Gehana Vasisth was admitted to hospital after being on a long working shift, netizens have objected to Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh on his comedy show. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.
Television actress and model Gehana Vasisth has suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital after being on a long working shift without taking proper nutrition, doctor said. Gehana, who was admitted to hospital on Thursday, is "extremely critical" as per hospital sources and has been put on ventilator and other life-saving equipment.
Read: TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Extremely Critical, Hospitalised After Long Shift Without Proper Nutrition
The Kapil Sharma Show may be doing well on the TRP charts, but it seems its content in a recent episode haven't gone down well with netizens. They have objected to show's host Kapil Sharma's constant jibes at Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as a judge earlier this year.
Read: Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed for His 'Constant Derogatory Jibes' at Archana Puran Singh on His Show
Frozen 2 tries to grow beyond a traditional Disney film. There's no prince, no evil monster and definitely no damsel in distress. Seven years after Frozen, Disney's freshly brewed Frozen 2 has gotten more mature from its first installment.
Read: Frozen 2 Movie Review: Elsa and Anna's Tribe is Worth Melting For
Model Hailey Rhode Bieber is celebrating her birthday on November 22. Hailey joined the fashion industry at the age of 17 and soon earned a name for herself with her fashion sense and confidence. She also racked up an impressive social media follower, with over 23 million followers now. She has been named in several tabloids because of her work, and most importantly, because of her relationship with singer and now husband, Justin Bieber.
Read: As Hailey Bieber Turns 23, Take a Look at Some of Her Adorable Posts with Husband Justin Bieber
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been making headlines for their ugly tussle inside the house. However, a new clip of the duo talking has surfaced online, which show them plotting to stage the fight.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: New Video Suggests Siddharth Shukla Persuade Asim To Stage Fight With Him
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Women are Changing Their Gender to 'Male' on Instagram Bio to Avoid Sexist Shadow Bans
- India's Young Shooters Shine With Gold and Silver Medal Shows on ISSF World Cup Finals Day 2
- Shah Rukh Khan's Congratulatory Tweet on Acid Attack Survivor's Wedding Wins the Internet
- Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1