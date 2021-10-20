TV Actress Groped on Flight Says Accused's Family Requesting Her to Withdraw Complaint

The Mumbai Police has arrested a businessman based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for allegedly molesting an actor. Produced before a court on Wednesday, the accused has been placed in custody for another 24 hours.

India Today reported that a complaint in this regard was received by the Sahar police station in Mumbai. In her statement to the police, the complainant said that she was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on October 3. When the flight landed at Mumbai airport, she got up from her seat to retrieve her handbag from the overhead compartment. This is when the accused allegedly grabbed her from behind. When she protested, the accused claimed that he thought she was a man and apologised for his actions. The accused in question also allegedly pulled her towards him by the waist.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress said, “I went home and mailed the airline about the entire incident and requested them to reveal his identity. But, they told me to go to the police station and file an FIR. They did not reveal his identity. It was only when I called from the Sahar Police Station on October 4 that they revealed his real name. He was taken into custody on October 14. I am very shaken up by the incident. His wife and another male member from the family had come to my residence and requested me to withdraw the complaint. They know my residence address and I fear that somebody might come again."

