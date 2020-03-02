TV Actress Kavita Kaushik Records Video of Ambulance Stuck in Traffic, Slams Irresponsible Commuters

TV actress Kavita Kaushik, who grew to fame with her character Chandramukhi Chautala on the sitcom F.I.R., recently took to her Twitter handle to slam commuters who did not give way to an ambulance stuck in traffic.

Kavita posted a video of the congestion, which she took with her own mobile camera, as she got off her vehicle. Her husband Ronnit Biswas, who was standing on the road to ease the traffic, could also be seen asking the actress to get back into the car, after which she headed back to her own vehicle.

She posted the video with a satirical caption which read, "Twitter pe india ka beeda uthaane waale aksar real life mei sirf horn bajaate hai aur paan chabaate hue ghoortey hai, let an ambulance pass pls... P.S- I've got scolded on the road by the hubby for being a wannabe cinematographer."

Twitter pe india ka beeda uthaane waale aksar real life mei sirf horn bajaate hai aur paan chabaate hue ghoortey hai, let an ambulance pass pls🙏...

P.s- I've got scolded on the road by the hubby for being a wannabe cinematographer 🙄 pic.twitter.com/tvWavc3mUU — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 29, 2020

Kavita stays in the buzz for her twitter activities and while she even gets trolled on some political posts, she gives it back to them with sass and humour.

The couple was in the news in 2019 when they announced their mutual decision to not have kids. The 39-year-old actress said she felt it would be unfair to conceive a child at her age since by the time the kid would be 20, they would be touching old-age, which would also mean that the kid would have to take care of them.

Further citing another reason, she said in an interview, "Ronnit lost his parents when he was very young and even I, being the only child, had to do a lot of hard work to make a living and support my family. So now, we are enjoying life like kids, travelling and achieving couple goals and more. Sometimes I act like a father to him and he acts like a mother to me. We fulfill the things that we don't have in each other's lives, thus, we don't feel the need to have a child."

