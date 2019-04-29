English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV Actress Paridhi Sharma on Shooting a Sequence on Depression
In the show’s current track, viewers will see child actress Ashnoor Kaur—who is seen as Mini on the show—suffering from depression.
Image: Instagram/Paridhi Sharma
Loading...
Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma says shooting a sequence around depression for the TV show was tough, but the makers dealt with it with the "utmost care".
In the current track, viewers will see child actress Ashnoor Kaur, seen as Mini in the show, suffering from depression.
"Shooting for the depression sequence with Ashnoor was our utmost concern and we dealt with her in the best possible way," Paridhi said.
Before starting to shoot the sequence, the cast, along with the director and writer came together to explain to Ashnoor the meaning of depression. Even her parents stepped in to help her understand.
Paridhi, who plays the mother of Ashnoor in the Sony Entertainment Television show, made sure that the whole sequence of depression didn't affect Ashnoor in any way.
Paridhi said, "I am acquainted with a few couples who got separated due to different reasons and the major effect came on to their children. While taking such a big decision, parents tend to ignore their kids which leads them to a state of depression."
"Losing faith and giving up hope is easy, but we should rather fight it and live it with joy. Things happen, parting ways, failure, sadness, but in the end that's life, Live it till it lasts," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
In the current track, viewers will see child actress Ashnoor Kaur, seen as Mini in the show, suffering from depression.
"Shooting for the depression sequence with Ashnoor was our utmost concern and we dealt with her in the best possible way," Paridhi said.
Before starting to shoot the sequence, the cast, along with the director and writer came together to explain to Ashnoor the meaning of depression. Even her parents stepped in to help her understand.
Paridhi, who plays the mother of Ashnoor in the Sony Entertainment Television show, made sure that the whole sequence of depression didn't affect Ashnoor in any way.
Paridhi said, "I am acquainted with a few couples who got separated due to different reasons and the major effect came on to their children. While taking such a big decision, parents tend to ignore their kids which leads them to a state of depression."
"Losing faith and giving up hope is easy, but we should rather fight it and live it with joy. Things happen, parting ways, failure, sadness, but in the end that's life, Live it till it lasts," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter
- Brazilian Model Dies After Collapsing on Sao Paulo Fashion Week Runway, Watch Video
- OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display Gets Highest Rating by DisplayMate: What Does This Mean
- Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period For Channel Packs; You Can Modify Subscription Daily
- 'Want To Impress My Wife Every Match': Russell Tells Better Half Jassym
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results