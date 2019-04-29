Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TV Actress Paridhi Sharma on Shooting a Sequence on Depression

In the show’s current track, viewers will see child actress Ashnoor Kaur—who is seen as Mini on the show—suffering from depression.

IANS

Updated:April 29, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TV Actress Paridhi Sharma on Shooting a Sequence on Depression
Image: Instagram/Paridhi Sharma
Loading...
Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma says shooting a sequence around depression for the TV show was tough, but the makers dealt with it with the "utmost care".

In the current track, viewers will see child actress Ashnoor Kaur, seen as Mini in the show, suffering from depression.

"Shooting for the depression sequence with Ashnoor was our utmost concern and we dealt with her in the best possible way," Paridhi said.

Before starting to shoot the sequence, the cast, along with the director and writer came together to explain to Ashnoor the meaning of depression. Even her parents stepped in to help her understand.

Paridhi, who plays the mother of Ashnoor in the Sony Entertainment Television show, made sure that the whole sequence of depression didn't affect Ashnoor in any way.

Paridhi said, "I am acquainted with a few couples who got separated due to different reasons and the major effect came on to their children. While taking such a big decision, parents tend to ignore their kids which leads them to a state of depression."

"Losing faith and giving up hope is easy, but we should rather fight it and live it with joy. Things happen, parting ways, failure, sadness, but in the end that's life, Live it till it lasts," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram