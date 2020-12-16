TV Actress Pooja Gor Announces Separation from Raj Singh Arora: We've Decided to Part Ways

Tv couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora, who were together since 2009, have decided to part ways. Pooja took to Instagram to share her feelings and wrote that it took her a lot of courage to talk about this on the public platform.

Her post read, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways."

The Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni actress added, "Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja A Gor (@poojagor)

The actress has turned off commenting on her post.

Rumours about their relationship hitting a rough patch started last year, but Pooja had denied that anything was wrong between them in September 2019. During the lockdown, Raj was living alone and took to photography.

Pooja has hosted the crime-drama series Savdhaan India, and starred in the 2015 medical drama Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni. She also featured in the Bollywood film Kedarnath, playing Sara Ali Khan's sister. Raj has been a part of popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was also seen in the film Gabbar Is Back.