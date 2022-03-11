TV Actress Priya Marathe’s Cute Smile Will Cheer You Up, See Pics

Priya Marathe is a well-known name in Marathi and Hindi television industry. She has also worked in many Marathi films. She is an avid social media user, who frequently shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram, and each of her posts receives a lot of attention from her fans. Her fans often go crazy over her stunning looks. The actress recently shared two smiling pictures of herself on Instagram and all her fans are in awe of her beauty.

Adding a touch of glamour, Priya posted two pictures posing in a sparkling golden gown and flaunting her cute smile. In the strappy top with the plunging neckline, she looks gorgeous. In the caption, she wrote, “Smile with or without colours."

While some appreciated her elegant look, others praised her for her “pretty smile". One user commented on her post, “I love you mam you are so beautiful." Another said, “Smile queen."

Priya Marathe made her television debut with Char Divas Sasuche in 2001 on Colors TV and went on to star in a number of Marathi television shows as well as films. Her debut appearance in a Hindi television series was in Kasam Se, where she played Vidya Bali, and she then acted in a Comedy Circus. In the popular Hindi TV series Pavitra Rishta, she played Varsha. Priya also had a brief appearance as Jyoti Malhotra in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

She joined the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya on Star Plus in February 2017. In the show, she played Bhavani Rathod, an evil woman who murdered her husband. She has also acted in the Marathi serial Tu Tithe Me.

On April 24, 2012, Priya Marathe married her longtime friend and actor Shantanu Moghe, son of veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe.

