TV Actress Sara Khan Makes Her Relationship with Ankit Gera Insta-official, See Pic

Television actress Sara Khan, who found fame with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, was recently in the news for announcing that she was planning to get married in 2019. In a latest development, Sara has now revealed the man in her life, and it is none other than Agniphera’s fame Ankit Gera. While Sara and Ankit have kept on posting photos of each other, they had not confirmed their relationship before now.Sara posted a picture of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes and captioned the post, "#happiness #love #togetherness #myboo #forevermine."Notably, Sara was last seen on Arjun Bijlani's show Kitchen Champion with her sister Arya Khan where she revealed that she would be marrying an ex-actor, who now is a businessman. Dropping broad hints about her prince charming as she was prodded to reveal her wedding plans, Sara also told the show host that her prince charming's name starts with 'A'.Sara, who shot to fame with the show Bidaai, was earlier married to Ali Merchant on the reality show Bigg Boss. She later went on to date Paras Chhabra. Ankit on his part was apparently dating Adda Khan, but they parted ways.Sara and Ankit, both are quite popular names in the TV industry and their union will surely be looked up to by fans. In fact, social media went into a tizzy over rumors that Sara had undergone a lip surgery.Follow @News18Movies for more