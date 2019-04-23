Take the pledge to vote

TV Actress Sara Khan Reveals Her Marriage Plans, Hints it Might Happen this Year

Appearing on a reality show, TV actress Sara Khan revealed that she intends to tie the knot this year. This would be her second marriage.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
Model and actress Sara Khan has revealed that she is planning to get married this year. The Big Boss 4 contestant, who shot to fame years ago with her small screen debut Bidaai-Sapna Babul Ka, also dropped broad hints about her prince charming as she was prodded to reveal her wedding plans on a TV show recently.

Sara was on Kitchen Champion with her sister Arya to compete with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai real-life couple Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra. Makers of the show, which is hosted by Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Arjun Bijlani, shared a promo of the episode on social media.

When asked about her wedding plans, Sara Khan revealed that she is all set to tie the nuptial knot this year. Although, at first Sara Khan tried to dodge host Arjun’s "who is the lucky guy?" query, she eventually revealed that her prince charming was a former actor, who is now running a business.

Sara also revealed that the lucky guy’s name starts with 'A,' making us wonder if the actress could be talking about Ankit Gera, who played the role of Mayank on TV show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.

Sara divorced Ali Merchant two months after the duo got married during their appearance in the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2010.

After her split, Sara reportedly dated actors such as Paras Chhabra and Rishabh Tandon. In fact, social media went into a tizzy over rumors that Sara had undergone a lip surgery.

