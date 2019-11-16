Take the pledge to vote

TV Actress Says Junior Artiste Raped Her, Left Her Pregnant

A television actress, who has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye, has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room.

IANS

Updated:November 16, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
TV Actress Says Junior Artiste Raped Her, Left Her Pregnant
A television actress, who has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye, has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room. She has further alleged that she subsequently got pregnant.

The junior artiste hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, and is missing as of now.

The Mumbai-based actress became friends with the junior artiste in October this year, according to a report in timesnownews.com. She has claimed that the junior artist drugged her in a hotel room before raping her.

When she discovered she is pregnant, she reportedly asked him to marry her, but he refused.

The accused went missing soon after the actress filed a complaint at Yamunanagar Police Station.

According to reports, the accused's family has been supportive of him. The actress has alleged that his family is aware of all that has happened but is refusing to help her in any way.

Reports state the actress and the junior artiste first met in Mumbai and have worked together in a few shows. The two were good friends for a while before things soured between them.

The police is in the lookout for the accused.

