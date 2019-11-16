TV Actress Says Junior Artiste Raped Her, Left Her Pregnant
A television actress, who has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye, has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room.
Image for representation.
A television actress, who has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye, has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room. She has further alleged that she subsequently got pregnant.
The junior artiste hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, and is missing as of now.
The Mumbai-based actress became friends with the junior artiste in October this year, according to a report in timesnownews.com. She has claimed that the junior artist drugged her in a hotel room before raping her.
When she discovered she is pregnant, she reportedly asked him to marry her, but he refused.
The accused went missing soon after the actress filed a complaint at Yamunanagar Police Station.
According to reports, the accused's family has been supportive of him. The actress has alleged that his family is aware of all that has happened but is refusing to help her in any way.
Reports state the actress and the junior artiste first met in Mumbai and have worked together in a few shows. The two were good friends for a while before things soured between them.
The police is in the lookout for the accused.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Meets Rodney Reed After Texas Court Stays His Execution
- Lionel Messi Told Me to Shut My Mouth, Alleges Brazil Coach Tite But Argentine Star Has the Last Laugh
- Charlie's Angels Movie Review: It's a Wildly Entertaining Film
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Doungel Scores in Injury Time to Help India Draw With Afghanistan
- Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round