TV Actress Sonal Vengurlekar Faces Financial Crunch, Her Make-up Artist Extends Helping Hand

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Sonal Vengurlekar recently revealed that she has been suffering a financial loss. The actress took to Instagram to share her ordeal and how her make up artist Pankaj Gupta extended the helping hand.

Thanking Pankaj from the bottom of her heart, Sonal wrote, “I was worried about my make-up man that how he must be surviving in this situation… the message I got from him was totally unexpected. He said, ‘Mam mere pas 15k hai. Abhi apko chahiye ho to le lo' (Ma’am, I have 15 thousand with me. If you need it, you can take it) (sic)."

Sonal further added that how people who owe her money aren’t picking her call and have blocked her from their contact list. “People who owe me lacs of rupees are not ready to pick up my calls and & blocked me are not ready to give my hard-earned money. And my make-up man, who is like a family to me, is offering me money (sic).”

The heartwarming gesture has left Sonal completely emotional, who is gathering all praises for the make-up artist.

The actress has appeared on the number of TV shows. She made her debut with Alaxmi. She has also been a part of Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Dev, Laal Ishq and Yeh Teri Galiyan.

