MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TV Actress Sonal Vengurlekar Faces Financial Crunch, Her Make-up Artist Extends Helping Hand

Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal Vengurlekar's make-up artist extended a helping hand as the actress faced a financial crunch amid the lockdown.

Share this:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Sonal Vengurlekar recently revealed that she has been suffering a financial loss. The actress took to Instagram to share her ordeal and how her make up artist Pankaj Gupta extended the helping hand.

Thanking Pankaj from the bottom of her heart, Sonal wrote, “I was worried about my make-up man that how he must be surviving in this situation… the message I got from him was totally unexpected. He said, ‘Mam mere pas 15k hai. Abhi apko chahiye ho to le lo' (Ma’am, I have 15 thousand with me. If you need it, you can take it) (sic)."

Sonal further added that how people who owe her money aren’t picking her call and have blocked her from their contact list. “People who owe me lacs of rupees are not ready to pick up my calls and & blocked me are not ready to give my hard-earned money. And my make-up man, who is like a family to me, is offering me money (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

@pankajgupt09 ♥️

A post shared by Sonal Vengurlekar (@sonal_1206) on

The heartwarming gesture has left Sonal completely emotional, who is gathering all praises for the make-up artist.

The actress has appeared on the number of TV shows. She made her debut with Alaxmi. She has also been a part of Shastri Sisters, Yeh Vaada Raha, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Dev, Laal Ishq and Yeh Teri Galiyan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading