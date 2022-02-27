TV Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Talks About Hardships Due To COVID-19, Says 'I Am Still Not Paid My Dues'

Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria has revealed that she has not been paid her dues for Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali which she did in 2018. In a recent interview, the actress mentioned that it’s been three years but she is still waiting to receive payment which amounts to over Rs 70 lakh. Sonarika further mentioned that several other actors and technicians from the same show are also waiting for their payment. Apart from this, Sonarika Bhadoria also wishes to receive her due payment as soon as possible.

“It’s been three years and I have still not been paid my dues. Apart from me, the dues of several other actors and technicians from the same show are pending. It was my worst time. Firstly, the first wave of COVID-19 had hit us, and then there was this issue of non-payment. We actors have this life of daily digging the well to drink water. I wish I get paid soon. Everything from my end in terms of legal formalities and paperwork is done," she told ETimes.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev fame also talked about how the coronavirus-induced pandemic disrupted her work plans. She revealed how she shot for a film before the pandemic, but it has not been released yet. “I had shot for a film before the pandemic. The film is completely ready for theatrical release. The movie’s release is getting postponed because of the pandemic as while during the first and second wave of the pandemic multiplexes were closed, the occupancy during the third wave wasn’t that much," Sonarika Bhadoria added.

Sonarika also talked about her upcoming work projects and mentioned that she wishes to switch to an OTT platform as she has been doing television for almost 10 years now. “The work front has been a little slow for the past few months. But I am sure this year is going to be really rocking as I am doing a web show. On television, there were a couple of shows that I was considering and I was finalized for, but eventually, I didn’t do them. It’s been 10 years that I have been doing TV and whatever I am today is because of the medium. But ab kuch aur karne ka mann tha. I have been gravitating to the OTT platform for the longest time and the kind of content OTT is offering is pretty good and experimental. It is my deliberate attempt to stay away from TV for some time. Plus, I have also been doing music videos," the actress concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.