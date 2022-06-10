On Her Birthday, A Look At Bigg Boss Winner Tejasswi Prakash’s Career

Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 winner and prominent television actress is celebrating her birthday on June 10. Ahead of her birthday, the actress flew to Goa with beau Karan Kundrra. The actress gained a massive popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 15 and she is soon going to make her debut in Marathi film industry with the film Mann Kasturi Re. Recently the first look poster of the movie was released.

However, apart from being loved by millions of her fans, the actress also has a long association with controversies. It all started with her show Pehredar Piya Ki, which caught the attention of the critics and public owing to its unique plot. The content of the show received flak from many because Tejasswi was paired opposite a young child actor Affan Khan.

The daily soap on Sony revolved around a 9-year-old boy who marries a grown-up woman double his age. This concept of child marriage was heavily criticized and many cases were filed against the show.

Initially, the makers tried to evade criticism by rescheduling the prime-time programme. However, ultimately, the show, which was launched in 2017, had to go off the air only after a month.

Tejasswi had also clarified once that the narrative is not based on child marriage. “It’s not at all based on child marriage. It is about a husband and his guard, not a husband and his wife. As there is something that he needs a guard,” said Tejaswi. Nonetheless, this helped her gain prominence and propelled her career.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is currently riding high on success with a slew of projects in her kitty. The actress has bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Nagin-6. Her debut Marathi movie is helmed by Sanket Mane and it is expected to be released in theatres soon.

