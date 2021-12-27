TV Actress Urfi Javed Opens Up On Suicidal Thoughts And Failed Career.

Television actress Urfi Javed has recently opened up on her career struggles so far. No doubt, the actress is in the news these days for sharing bold pictures on social media. Recently, on Instagram, Urfi was seen talking about the suicidal thoughts she had in her life earlier. The actress has opened up about her failed relationship and financial struggles. Urfi Javed came into limelight after she appeared in Big Boss OTT Season 1.

The 24-year-old actress was seen expressing her pain during her early struggling days in the television industry. Urfi Javed posted some of her bold pictures along with an emotional caption. Actress’s post has gone viral on the internet while her fans have flooded the comment section asking her to stay stronger.

“You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life,” Urfi wrote in the caption sharing a photo.

The actress added, “Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live.”

The actress confessed that failed career, failed relationships and no money made her ‘feel like a loser who does not deserve to live’. In the viral post, Urfi said that she used to feel like a loser and wanted to end life because of messed up things.

The post of ex- Bigg Boss OTT contestant is going viral on the internet while the netizens are seen applauding her for her courage to open up about her failures and struggles in life.

The actress revealed that she is still single. Revealing about her unrelenting spirit the actress said that she still has hope though she does not have a lot of money and a successful career.

“The only reason I’m alive today (trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me) is because I never stopped,” wrote the actress.

Heading towards the end the actress has told about how far she has come from those days and there is no turning back, Urfi added, “I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Get up, fight, repeat.” The actress also asserted that you are stronger than the situations around you.

Urfi keeps on posting her bold pictures and videos on social media regularly. She is known for her bold dressing sense and hot bikini pictures.

Urfi Javed became popular for her performances as Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah. She was able to get a huge fan following after her participation in Bigg Boss OTT though the actress was evicted from the show only in a few days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.