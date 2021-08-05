TV Actress Urvashi Dholakia is Tired of Essaying 'Sari-Clad Vamp', Wishes to Explore New Avatars

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia has essayed the ‘vamp role’ in various daily soaps. There is no doubt that Urvashi is one of the hottest vamps the TV industry has ever seen. But the actress is now tired of portraying the sari-clad vamp and wishes to explore new avatars. In a recent interview, Urvashi shared that although she loves the work she has done in the industry, a certain stereotyping has also happened. “Somewhere, people stop seeing you outside the character that you play. it’s time people see my other shades," she added.

In an interview with ETimes, Urvashi revealed that she doesn’t mind playing a negative role or a character with grey shades but it has to be beyond the realm of what she has already done. The actress said that the times have changed and she itches to once again play a role that becomes iconic. When it comes to the platform, Urvashi is not at all selective. “The medium can be any — television, OTT or films,” she said.

According to her, the most important thing that there needs to be there is a spark that can light up the screen. From Dekh Bhai Dekh and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and Chandrakanta, the actress has unique and memorable shows in the kitty.

Her character ‘Komolika’ in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay has gone down in the history. Irrespective of essaying negative roles, Urvashi is loved by the audience and has a great fan following. The actress also won the sixth season of Bigg Boss which showcased her popularity in Indian households.

Recently, the actress has been making a number of funny videos with her son Kshitij on Instagram Reels. Urvashi shared that during the pandemic, the best one can do is bring a smile to the face of people, therefore she and her son have been doing the same. “These have been tough times for most of us and a little bit of humour can be like medicine at times,” she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here