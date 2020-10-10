TV Actress Urvashi Dholakia Reveals She was Suffering from Covid-19 But Kept it a Secret

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, most famous for her role of Komolika in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has revealed that she was suffering from Covid-19 but chose to keep it a secret. The actress did not reveal that she had tested positive for coronavirus until after she made full recovery.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the actress said she had a tough time battling Covid-19 but did not want anyone to know about her health situation. Urvashi is Covid-19 free now.

Her post read, "Not only have I been out of action for the past 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FRE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashi Dholakia."

Urvashi is quite active on Instagram and kept posting regularly, without giving any hints about her illness. The 41-year-old actress is a single parent to twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia. She was seen in Nach Baliye season 9 with actor Anuj Sachdeva.