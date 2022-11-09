TV Anchor To Actress and Now Female Lead in The Film, Charrul Malik's Inspiring Journey

Charrul Malik, who quit journalism to pursue acting and made her debut on television with Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and then appeared in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is now all set to make her big screen debut.

The anchor from India TV will be seen soon in a Marathi film, Dashmi. According to reports, in an interview, Charrul said, “The film will be released next year, and I am playing a good role where my character’s name is also Charrul. Explaining how it happened,” she said, “I suggested to my director that I keep my name and he agreed happily.”

She further added, “We were shooting this film in Lucknow last month and there are some parts we are yet to complete. That will happen in Mumbai. In February, I’ll be shooting again. It’s a very big project, I can’t reveal more details but I’m very happy and excited.”

Talking about her journey as an actress, Charrul said: “So far, my experiences as an actor have taught me that the process is ongoing and that learning never stops. The distinction between acting and anchoring is that anchoring requires you to be the director, producer, and scriptwriter. And in acting, you must do what is told to you and expected of you.”

On TV, she explains, there is not much scope for retakes, adding, “In comparison to film shoots, you must complete all tasks quickly. As an actor, I’ve learned that you have to be spontaneous here. Because the other actors with whom you are working are skilled in comedy, your grasping power, skills, and overall pace should be maintained. As a result, I must compete and match their level of acting.”

Charrul began her career as an anchor before transitioning to acting. She claims that she always gives her best effort and that her life experience has taught her to be more patient.

