TV Celebs Shares Why Friendship is Important for a Healthy Life

Television stars share how friends are beneficial for our health both physically and mentally. They share the importance of friendship in life. While International Friendship Day is observed on July 30, in India the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India, which occurs on August 1 this year.

Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen in TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, good friends bring positive impact on our health. He says, “Friendships can enrich your life in many ways. Good friends teach you about yourself and challenge you to be better. They encourage you to keep going when times get tough and celebrate your successes with you. But friends do a lot more than give you a shoulder to cry on; they also have a positive impact on your health. I feel friendships are just as important to your well-being as eating right and exercising."

Actress Mitaali Nag, currently seen in Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin feels friends can keep us physically fit. She adds, “It turns out that healthy relationships actually contribute to good physical health. Having a close circle of friends can decrease your risk of health problems as they make sure to cheer you on. Having strong social ties can also decrease feelings of loneliness and a good friend never allows you to fall in depression during bad times."

Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Simba Nagpal feels friendships is great way to boost self-esteem. “Everyone has self-doubts and insecurities every now and then. But having friends who support you plays a big role in building your self-esteem, or how much you appreciate and love yourself. Supportive friends can help you feel more confident by offering praise and reassurance when you’re feeling unsure. They’ll shine a light on just how amazing you are and how much you have to offer others," he added.

Kajal Pisal popularly remembered for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain believes friendship makes us kind and grounded. She tells, “Friends can also provide a positive influence. If you make friends with people who are generous with their time, help others, or are ambitious or family-oriented, you are more likely to develop those values yourself."

Pankit Thakker who features in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, tells friends are more important then a partner. “Our society tends to place an emphasis on romantic relationships. We think that just finding that right person will make us happy and fulfilled. But personally I feel that friends are actually even more important to our welfare. Friends bring more happiness into our lives than virtually anything else. Spending time with happy and positive friends can elevate your mood and boost your outlook," he said.

Popular actress Nilu Kohli feel friends allow individual to be themselves. She tells, “Great friends have the power to mold you into the best version of yourself. They see you and love you for who you truly are. They encourage you and push you to do better and be the person you want to be."

