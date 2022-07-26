TV Channel Apologises For Yakshagana Performance on Dance Karnataka Dance; Here's Why

In this week’s Dance Karnataka Dance show, a group performed a funny dance performance on Yakshagana. The group received a standing ovation and a golden hat and firebrand from Shivanna for their performance. However, the group’s performance has left fans angry. Netizens demanded an apology from the channel for showing comedy, dance and Yakshagana in one.

Seeing the outrage, Zee Kannada issued an apology, posting an open letter, which read, “Zee Kannada has been honouring and introducing many art forms to the people of the state through the Dance Karnataka Dance Platform. Yakshagana has also been given importance on our platform and we have been appreciated by dance lovers.

“However, it has come to our notice that yakshagana, which was aired on dance Karnataka dance programme last week, has hurt the sentiments of some people. The channel wants to clarify that this was not intentional and thereby apologises. We also welcome your respect for our outstanding deeds and your advice when we stumble. I hope that the encouragement and support you have given till now will continue.”

“You have lovingly encouraged all our programmes. There is a belief that you will forgive this unintentional fact. Zee Kannada will always hope for your love and support,” reads the letter.

Here’s the post:



One expressed anger on social media and wrote, “Personally, I am not a fan of Yakshagana. But I can see the importance of Yakshagana in the coastal districts and the love of the coastal people towards Yakshagana, especially for the southern coastal areas. Yakshagana is not just an ancient form of dance, it is an emotion for those on the sea coast, it is a divine art of their life.”

For the unversed, Yakshagana is a unique art form where the protagonists wear characters with devotion and the audience sits through the night with devotion and meditates.

