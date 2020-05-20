TV Couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya 'Lost in Jungle' at Home

TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya spent Tuesday gardening at home. Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a few pictures in which the couple can be seen tending to plants at their home.

"Do pyar karne wale jungle mein kho gaye," Vivek quipped, borrowing a line from the title song of Ram Gopal Varma's 2000 adventure thriller, "Jungle".

Explaining how to grow plants in a right manner, the actor added: "Taking care of this little piece of nature that we brought home recently by aerating the soil for oxygen and water to penetrate easily to the roots and ensuring that we don't over and under water them. Each plant comes with its unique character and requires different level of sunlight, air and water.Nurturing- that's rewarding. QuarantineLife#Gardening#HomeJungle."

Divyanka recently created a frenzy among fans when she shared stunning pictures from her UK vacation. She captioned the pictures, “When the world is #LivingOnThrowbacks...here’s mine. #Scenery I would love to go back to (sic)!” Divyanka can be seen posing in front of picturesque backdrops in Lyn Ogwen in Wales.

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where Divyanka was the lead actress. The two tied the knot in 2016.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in web-show Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with Rajeev Khandelwal. Divyanka and Vivek will soon start their own production house titled One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.

(With inputs from IANS)

