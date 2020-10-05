TV Couple Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani are Covid-19 Negative

TV actor Mohit Sehgal, who plays the lead role in supernatural show Naagin 5, has shared on social media that he and actress-wife Sanaya Irani are coronavirus negative. They had undergone tests for the viral infection recently after Mohit's co-star in Naagin 5, Sharad Malhotra, was diagnosed positive with Covid-19.

"Me and @sanayairani both have been tested negative bit still to be sure of it. We will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the covid positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to. Will update soon (sic)," Mohit wrote on social media as per a website.

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna, who had most scenes with Sharad, has also tested negative. She tweeted about it and wrote, "It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents . Thankyou and Big Hug for the strength Folded hands #testedNEGATIVE (sic)"

As per the standard protocol, the shoot of Naagin 5 was stalled for three days. For the unversed, Sharad had come in contact with Vikaas Kalantri, who tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife, as per timesofindia.com. After this news came out, Sharad isolated himself.