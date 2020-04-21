MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TV Couples Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali and Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi are Reportedly Breaking Up

TV Couples Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali and Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi are Reportedly Breaking Up

Reports claim Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are parting ways, Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram post hints at a break-up with Asha Negi. More details in today's entertainment recap.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
Share this:

Looks like all is not well between celebrity couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. As per various media reports, Sanjeeda has moved out and is currently staying with her mother. If grapevine is to be believed then it is likely that the couple will soon be legally parting ways.

Read: Trouble in Paradise for Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: Report

Television actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani on Monday shared a few quotes on Instagram which is raising suspicions in the minds of fans. Although the messages might seem to be simple inspirational ones, fans think it might indicate towards the actor's breakup rumours with longtime girlfriend Asha Negi.

Read: Rithvik Dhanjani Confirms Break up Rumours with Asha Negi in This Cryptic Post?

After a super successful and extended season of Bigg Boss 13, there are reports doing the rounds that the makers have already begun the preparations for the next season. It is rumoured that the controversial reality TV show will once again see the entry of commoners and the auditions for that will start in May.

Read: Bigg Boss 14 Auditions for Commoners to Begin from May?

Shraddha Kapoor took a walk down the memory lane on Monday and shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days, flaunting her "bunny" teeth. "When I had teeth like rabbit....#beforebraces," shraddha captioned the image.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Childhood Pic Flaunting Her 'Bunny' Teeth

According to a report in The Times of India, Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in Ramayan, did not want to play the character in the show. In fact, Trivedi went to give an audition for the role of kevat or the boatman in the popular TV show. However, the makers of the show found their Lanka Naresh as soon as they saw him.

Read: Arvind Trivedi Did Not Want to Play Ravan in Ramayan But This Veteran Actor Convinced Him

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,669,614

    +52,401*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,501,156

    +85,021*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,732

    +26,749*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,810

    +5,871*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres