TV Diva Rubina Dilaik Slays it in Blue Gown. See Pics Here

Television diva and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has shared some new pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor looks stunning in an off-shoulder gown and has opted for light makeup. Rubina has tied her hair in a bun, and her blue gown has a tint of silver in it.

The diva has completed the look with small silver earrings. The post carried three pictures, and Rubina is slaying each pose, making her fans go crazy. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “We create, we recreate and then we reiterate….."

Posted two days ago, the photos have received more than 2 lakh likes and thousands of comments. One of the users wrote, “Your Instagram posts are so addictive Rubina", another one said: “Why so beautiful". A third user commented, “Beauty with Brain".

Many users have also called the TV diva beautiful and amazing in their comments. Not just Rubina’s fans, but some of her friends have also commented on her post. Her husband Abhinav Shukla is also among those who have showered their love for the actor.

Rubina posts pictures and videos on her Instagram handle regularly and is often looked up to by fans. She looks nothing less of a queen in every picture that she posts.

