TV Host-Actor Nakshathra Nagesh Sky-dines With Husband in Goa; See Pics

TV host and actor Nakshathra Nagesh, who predominantly works in Tamil films and TV shows, is spending a holiday with her husband Raghav in Goa. She has posted some pictures from their vacation on Instagram. The couple can be seen sky-dining in these adorable pictures. Both Nakshathra and Raghav looked exhilarated as they posed for the photos.

“#Goa2022," Nakshathra wrote in the caption of the Instagram post while sharing the pictures.

Nakshathra’s post has garnered more than 1 lakh likes, with hundreds of comments. A fan commented, “I Wish could like this twice, Hello sunshine." “Love you both," remarked another. Many of her fans also said that she was giving them a major travel goal through these pictures.

Nakshathra and Raghav got married in December 2021 after dating for a long time. Nakshathra often drops adorable photos with her husband on social media, much to the delight of her admirers. She rose to prominence after appearing as a contestant on the reality TV show Jodi Number One Season 8. She has appeared in a few films, including the recently released Hey Sinamika, in addition to presenting many TV shows.

Raghav and Nakshathra met each other in school. Raghav was her senior. Both of them were members of the school’s theatre club. Raghav is from a medical background.

Nakshathra started her career as a host of the show Vaanavil on Thanthi TV. Later, She hosted television shows and award shows. Following that, Nakshatra bagged the lead role in the television series Lakshmi Stores, marking her first lead role in a primetime Tamil drama.

Nakshatra received tremendous appreciation for her portrayal of Bhagyalakshmi in Lakshmi Stores. She was also named the fourth most desirable woman on television by the Chennai Times in 2018. Nakshathra was recently seen in Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Hey Sinamika.

